At least 1 dead after auto-pedestrian accident in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – At least one person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in southwest Houston.
The accident happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Southwest Freeway near Bellaire Boulevard, according to police.
Details surrounding the crash are still limited. All southbound lanes in the area are closed as investigators and crews work to process and clear the scene.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.