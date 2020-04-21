2 men hit, killed by vehicle in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – Two men were hit and killed Monday night while walking on a southeast Houston street.
The crash was reported about 11:10 p.m. on Cullen Street near the Interstate 610 South Loop.
Police said they believe the driver of a white SUV was speeding northbound on Cullen Street when the vehicle hit the two pedestrians. The driver then veered off the road and crashed into a power pole.
The driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Investigators said it does not appear the driver was impaired.
