2 men hit, killed by vehicle in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Two men were hit and killed Monday night while walking on a southeast Houston street.

The crash was reported about 11:10 p.m. on Cullen Street near the Interstate 610 South Loop.

Police said they believe the driver of a white SUV was speeding northbound on Cullen Street when the vehicle hit the two pedestrians. The driver then veered off the road and crashed into a power pole.

The driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said it does not appear the driver was impaired.