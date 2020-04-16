Child dies in crash involving 18-wheeler on Highway 90, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a child died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 Thursday.

Deputies said the crash happened at 7601 E. Sam Houston Parkway and North Crosby Freeway.

Heartbreaking. @HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at 7601 E. Sam Houston Pkwy/North Crosby Fwy. Preliminary info: a car & 18-wheeler are involved. A child was ejected from the car & has been pronounced at the scene. Eastbound feeder at 90 is shut down. I’m enroute. pic.twitter.com/t9hhp4J51d — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 16, 2020

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a child was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound feeder at Highway 90 is shut down.