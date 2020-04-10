Man jumps off freeway to avoid being hit by 18-wheeler involved in double fatal crash, authorities say

HOUSTON – Two people were killed Friday and another person was injured after a five-car accident on Interstate 45 North Freeway.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the North Freeway at Rankin Road in north Houston, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a red SUV towing a black trailer was traveling southbound on the North Freeway when it got a flat tire.

The driver told authorities he was trying to exit the freeway when a gray Mazda 3 sedan crashed into the SUV’s trailer and ended up in the sideways position on the freeway, deputies said.

Authorities said the driver of a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck came upon the crash and tried to avoid the wreckage, but he lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the wall and came to a stop in the middle of the freeway.

Deputies said that at some point after the crashes, the driver of the Mazda and the SUV’s passenger got out of their vehicles.

A man driving a white Chevrolet SUV saw the accidents and stopped to help, but at that point, the driver of an Amazon 18-wheeler -- who had swerved to try and avoid the crash -- hit all the vehicles involved and the two women who were in the road, authorities said.

Both women were pinned under the 18-wheeler and were declared dead at the scene. Authorities said the driver of the white SUV jumped off the freeway to avoid being hit. He fell about 10 feet and suffered some injuries, but is expected to be OK, deputies said.

Authorities said there were two children under 4 years old inside the red SUV. They were properly restrained and only suffered minor injuries, deputies said. The men driving the SUV and the pickup were not injured.

One of the women who was killed is believed to be the children’s mother, authorities said.

Authorities said the roads were slick but there was no heavy rain at the time of the accident. None of the drivers appeared to be impaired, deputies said.