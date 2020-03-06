55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

55ºF

Traffic

4-car accident involving dump truck and cement truck on I-45 Gulf Fwy at Beltway 8, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Traffic
WJXT
WJXT

HOUSTON – Houston police said there was a four-vehicle accident involving a dump truck and cement truck on I-45 and Beltway 8-South the Almeda Genoa exit.

Police said the accident happened at around 6:45 a.m. The accident has the left lane, center lane, and right lane blocked, officers said.

Police said traffic is flowing through the entrance ramp as of now, so drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: