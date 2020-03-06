4-car accident involving dump truck and cement truck on I-45 Gulf Fwy at Beltway 8, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police said there was a four-vehicle accident involving a dump truck and cement truck on I-45 and Beltway 8-South the Almeda Genoa exit.
Police said the accident happened at around 6:45 a.m. The accident has the left lane, center lane, and right lane blocked, officers said.
Police said traffic is flowing through the entrance ramp as of now, so drivers should expect delays.
I-45 Gulf Fwy southbound at Beltway 8 South Loop, accident involving cement truck and dump truck has left lane, center lane, and right lane blocked. Traffic is flowing through entrance ramp as of now. Expect delays #HouTraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 6, 2020
CC13
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.