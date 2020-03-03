LIVE: Turner to discuss spring break traffic in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to discuss Monday the increased traffic that is expected in Houston during the upcoming spring break.

Spring break for the Houston Independent School District runs from March 16 to March 20, but some other Houston-are school districts mark the break earlier.

Turner will be joined by leaders from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the Texas Medical Center, the Houston Museum District and METRO for a 9 a.m. news conference.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.