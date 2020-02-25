Ask 2: Why is the South Loop westbound at Highway 288 only two lanes? The third lane has been closed for almost two years! Why?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Why is the South Loop westbound at Highway 288 only two lanes? The third lane has been closed for almost two years! Why?

The answer: All lane restrictions on the South Loop near State Highway 288 are associated with the widening of 288 in Harris County. The Texas Department of Transportation is adding toll lanes to 288 to help alleviate congestion and, as part of the project, the 288/South Loop interchange is being completely reconstructed.

As we all know, freeway construction can cause major headaches for Houston drivers. In particular, long-duration projects like this one seem to take decades to complete. The good news, though, is that this project is nearing completion. It began in 2016 and is projected to be complete by the summer, 2020.

Hopefully, when construction is complete, the improvements will have been well worth the years of frustration!

For more information on the Highway 288 construction project, click here.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.