Traffic delays on 610 and North Freeway due to lost load of trailers, police say

HOUSTON – There is a closure on IH-610 North Loop westbound and IH-45 North Freeway southbound lanes after a truck lost its load of trailers, Houston police said.

Police said the closure comes after the driver lost their load of trailers across the roadway at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver appeared to be hauling several trailers that were stacked up when they topped over on the roadway.

KPRC 2 reporter Sofia Ojeda is on the scene and saw the driver talking to officers. She said he does not appear to be injured in any way.

It is unclear on how long it will take for the roadway to reopen.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to exit onto I-45 North, officers said.

Police said to expect traffic delays in the area.