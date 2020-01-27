61ºF

Plan ahead! Nightly road closures expected on Beltway 8, Highway 288

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Traffic moves along a freeway in Hosuton on Sept. 6, 2017. (KPRC)
HOUSTON – Drivers are advised to plan their commutes ahead of time as several roads are expected to close this week for construction.

There will be a closure on the south Sam Houston Tollway that will affect to and from Highway 288, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

The closures will affect the following ramps:

  • Two eastbound left lanes between 288 exit ramp and the eastbound 288 entrance ramp
  • The Kirby entrance ramp will also be closed

The closure will begin Monday at 10 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take all possible reroutes.

