Plan ahead! Nightly road closures expected on Beltway 8, Highway 288
HOUSTON – Drivers are advised to plan their commutes ahead of time as several roads are expected to close this week for construction.
There will be a closure on the south Sam Houston Tollway that will affect to and from Highway 288, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.
The closures will affect the following ramps:
- Two eastbound left lanes between 288 exit ramp and the eastbound 288 entrance ramp
- The Kirby entrance ramp will also be closed
The closure will begin Monday at 10 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.
Drivers are encouraged to take all possible reroutes.
