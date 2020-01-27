Plan ahead! Nightly road closures expected on Beltway 8, Highway 288

HOUSTON – Drivers are advised to plan their commutes ahead of time as several roads are expected to close this week for construction.

There will be a closure on the south Sam Houston Tollway that will affect to and from Highway 288, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

The closures will affect the following ramps:

Two eastbound left lanes between 288 exit ramp and the eastbound 288 entrance ramp

The Kirby entrance ramp will also be closed

The closure will begin Monday at 10 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take all possible reroutes.