Innocent man killed, driver showed signs of intoxication in wrong-way crash, authorities say

HOUSTON – An innocent man was killed during a wrong-way, head-on crash on the North Freeway.

The crash happened around 2:12 a.m. Thursday between Airtex Drive and Rankin in north Harris County, authorities said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the driver of a Chevy Impala was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the North Freeway when he struck an oncoming Dodge Charger head-on.

The passenger in the Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, authorities said. The driver was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Gonzalez said the wrong-way driver showed signs of impairment.

All southbound will be shut down as investigators and crews work to clear the scene, according to Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez suggested drivers use the Hardy Toll Road, Kuykendahl or Veterans Memorial as alternate routes until the road reopens.