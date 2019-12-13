5 heavy traffic spots drivers should avoid this weekend

HOUSTON – If you’re preparing for a holiday party or holiday shopping this weekend, then you would want to avoid the expected traffic.

Here are five spots to avoid:

- In the Galleria area, IH-610 West Loop northbound and southbound connector ramp to IH-69 Southwest Freeway southbound will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

- Crews will be working on three alternate lanes of US-290 Northwest Freeway westbound from 34th to Pinemont. The construction runs from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

- The Hardy Toll Road southbound connector ramp to IH-610 North Loop will be shut down from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

- Construction crews will be working on the IH-610 North Loop eastbound connector ramp to IH-69 Eastex Freeway southbound and northbound from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. During work, multiple lanes will also be closed eastbound from Irvington to the Eastex Freeway.

- In southeast Houston, IH-45 Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 westbound will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday and ending 10 p.m. on Sunday.