Here are 9 new rain boots to wear as you face Tropical Storm Imelda

As much of Houston gets ready for Tropical Storm Imelda, knowing what to wear out in the weather, is important. We've rounded up some rain boot recommendations to help you face the wet stuff.

Cost: $150

What to know: Hunter's original tall style is available in colors navy, black, and pink with a matte finish. Get a complimentary boot sock when you shop online.

Cost: $140

What to know: Hunter's glossy-finish short boot is available in nine colors ranging from the simplest black to the most vibrant yellow. Get a complimentary boot sock when you shop online.

Cost: $148

What to know: A more muted yellow option that will stand out on a gloomy day is this pair of Chelsea-style waterproof boots from Anthropologie, also available in gray.





Cost: $93

What to know: This design is simple but edgy with its matte finish and Coach's signature chain detail. Originally $185, this style has been marked down by 50 percent.





Cost: $75

What to know: These floral print rain boots are one of kind. The colors and patterns compliment each other nicely. This luxury footwear will noticeably dress up an outfit. Originally $150, this style has been marked down by 50 percent.





Cost: $85

What to know: Not only will UGG's rain boots keep your feet dry, but its staple sheepskin-lined insole will keep them warm as well. This style is also available in the colors black, garnet and olive.





Cost: $40

What to know: The boat shoe company might know a thing or a two about shoes that will survive a splash. This Sperry design is constructed of rubber with a lug sole. For a finishing touch, a metallic lace closure is located at the back of the boot.





Cost: $35

What to know: For an exotic and in-season style choice, consider leopard print. This Aldo design features comfortable dual-sided goring and a transparent pull-tab for an easy removal at the end of the day.

Cost: $35

What to know: These Chelsea-style ankle boots are the perfect disguised rainboot. Don't fret about whether your weather shoes will match what's in your closet. This pair of simple boots won't clash with anything.





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.