Disney plants date for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Horticulture teams at Walt Disney World have their hands full ahead of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

The springtime event begins March 2 and will feature fresh cuisine, colorful gardens, character topiaries and entertainment.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

When guests step inside the theme park they will be greeted by an all-new 50th anniversary topiary display.

“Since the festival is taking place during the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, a new main entrance topiary display will feature Goofy and a 50th-themed birthday cake. Other favorite Disney Character topiaries will include Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Germany pavilion or Lumiere and Cogsworth welcoming you to the recently expanded France pavilion,” Disney explained on its blog.

Ad

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Beginning March 2, 2022 (Walt Disney World)

The festival will feature 18 outdoor kitchens that will be serving up delicious selections of springtime fruits, vegetables, desserts and more.

“Gardeners will marvel at thousands of blooms forming colorful, living panoramas all around EPCOT, and the entire family can experience the Health Full Trail presented by AdventHealth along the Imagination walkway to learn tips for staying well,” Disney described.

Returning to the American Gardens Theater is the popular Garden Rocks Concert Series.

Guests will hear their favorite tunes performed by a number of artists. Disney said a full line-up of artists will be released in the future.

Visitors to EPCOT will also find vibrant apparel, drinkware, accessories and more with new merchandise collections.

Ad

Disney plans to share more details about the festival as it gets closer.

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will run through July 4.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.