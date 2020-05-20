Disney fans get creative, make homemade magic during coronavirus pandemic

Thanks to COVID-19, thousands of vacations have been either put on hold or canceled after theme parks around the globe were forced to close their gates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This meant that families were unable to experience the magic or thrill of the Disney theme parks, however, that didn’t stop families and friends from making the best of a bad situation.

Since the closures, Disney fans from around the globe have been posting videos of their DIY Disney attractions.

From nighttime fireworks to swashbuckling pirates, it's clear that when Disney fans are bored, something good is sure to come out of it.

We found our favorites and wanted to share them with you.

Welcome to Disney World

We swear we had a FastPass.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

If you’re not the pilot, odds are, you’re in for a bumpy flight.

Smugglers Run is without a doubt one of the rides at Star Wars Land pic.twitter.com/68WMOyaHS5 — Rob Yeo (@robjyeo) March 22, 2020

Once Upon a Time

Who needs to go back to the parks when you can have this at home?

Fantasmic

If we squint real hard and use our imagination, it’s like we’re really there.

Avatar: Flight of Passage

Do you think they waited three hours to ride?

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

The festival only blossomed for 11 days before the parks were closed. Enjoy the sights virtually -- the only problem is, you won’t be able to stop and smell the flowers.

Pirates of the Caribbean

When will they ever learn that the dog is never going to give them the key?

Mad Tea Party

We’re getting dizzy just watching this.

So that’s what the Disney cats are doing during the closure.

Soarin'

Patrick would be proud of this version of Soarin'. You are cleared for takeoff.

How have you been handling your time? Have you been creating your own magic? Share some pictures with us in the comments below!