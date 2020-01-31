Walt Disney World is serving up Red Hot beignets filled with Fireball Whisky

ORLANDO, Fla. – How do you take an already sweet treat and make it better? Add a little spice, of course.

If you’re like us and you’re not afraid of a little heat, it’s time to try Disney’s newest treat concoction, Red Hot Beignets.

This seasonal variation on the traditional beignet can be scooped up at Scat Cat’s Club Cafe at Disney World’s Port Orleans French Quarter.

The Disney Food Blog reviewed the treats and our tongues are already tingling.

The boozy treats consist of a fresh beignet that is topped with crushed Red Hots and is drizzled with a sauce made from the tiny cinnamon candies.

As if that weren’t good enough, they’re served with a tube of Fireball Whisky.

Now you’re in control. The whiskey can be injected into the center of your hot fluffy beignet -- inject a little for an extra kick, or empty the tube to make one sweet and spicy treat.

We know what you’re thinking: How much is this smoking-hot dessert going to cost?

An order of two Red Hot Beignets is just $9.99, making it a perfect dessert to share. Or you could keep them both for yourself.

If you’re traveling with kids and they want in on the action, the cafe also serves up nonalcoholic Red Hot Beignets for $2.99. And like most Disney desserts, the treats are shaped liked Mickey Mouse.

The spicy treats are available right now for a limited time.

So, it’s probably time you book that vacation you’ve been sitting on for weeks -- because these treats won’t be around forever.