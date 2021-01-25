How to stop Facebook from tracking your activity outside of the app

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Any EU country's privacy watchdog can take legal action against companies like Facebook over cross-border violations of the bloc's strict privacy rules, an adviser to the European Union's top court said Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The ads and content appearing on your Facebook feed are no coincidence.

Following an outage that logged several users out of their accounts, many moved over to Twitter where they discovered the platform was stalking their interactions outside of the app, thanks to its “Off-Facebook Activity” feature.

According to Facebook, the feature tracks “information that businesses and organizations share with us about your interactions with them, such as visiting their apps or websites.”

This information is used by Facebook to introduce its users to new products and services and display relevant ads in an effort to create a more personalized experience.

Users found the feature was monitoring their use across multiple apps and websites, including banking.

KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT offered the following a breakdown on how to opt-out from the Facebook feature.

How to turn off “Off-Facebook Activity”