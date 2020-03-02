Couples turning to apps to help divide domestic tasks

ORLANDO – Today, women still handle more household activities than men. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, on an average day, 84 percent of women spend time doing household activities compared to 69 percent of men. But now, there are high-tech ways to even the playing field when it comes to couples and chores.

Cooking, cleaning, laundry, carpool pickup, doctor appointments, and more. The list of chores is long in most households. In a marriage, it’s not uncommon for one person to take on more than the other.

Now, many couples are turning to apps to organize, track, and divvy up their domestic tasks. Asana is a project management app that lets couples assign certain tasks to each other, along with deadlines for completing them. Labor of Love allows users to designate values to duties and choose rewards once a certain number of points have been accumulated. Microsoft To Do lets you plan your daily to-do list and share it with your spouse and other family members. Google Calendar allows you to create color-coded calendars and share them with the entire family.

There is some encouraging news regarding gender roles. From 2003 to 2018, the share of men doing food preparation and cleanup chores on an average day increased from 35-46%.