Effective Date: December 30, 2019

Click2Houston.com, on which this Privacy Policy is posted, is operated by KPRC-TV2 (“KPRC”), its parent, affiliated and related companies (collectively referred to herein as “we”, “us”, “our” or “KPRC”).

KPRC has created this Privacy Policy in order to demonstrate our commitment to protecting the privacy of your personal information. This Privacy Policy applies when you use a website, mobile or tablet application, or other online service (collectively, the “Services”) that links or refers to it. It does not govern or apply to information collected or used by KPRC through other means.

This Privacy Policy covers the following:

I. What information do we collect?

Information You Provide to Us. We collect the information you provide in your use of the Services. For example, when you register for an account, we may ask for information such as your name, e-mail address, year of birth, address, and related information. We also collect information that you provide us when you comment on articles, participate in message boards, and submit images, photos, videos, or other content to the Services.

Information About Your Use of the Services. In addition to the information you provide to us directly, we may collect information about your use of the Services. For example, we may collect:

Device information , such as your hardware model, IP address, other unique identifiers, operating system version, and settings of the device you use to access the Services.

Usage information, such as information about the Services you use, the time and duration of your use of the Services, and other information about your access to and interaction with the Services. We may also collect information stored using cookies, web beacons, local storage, and other tracking technologies on your device. For detailed information about our use of these technologies, see the Cookies. Tracking Pixels, and Similar Technologies section below.

Information Obtained from Third Parties. We may supplement the information that you provide with information that is received or otherwise obtained from third parties. This information may be received or obtained from our partners in sponsored content sections or from other third parties. For example, we may receive information about you from a social media site if you connect to the Services through that site.

Other Information We Collect. We may collect other information about you, your device, or your use of the service in ways that we describe to you at the point of collection or otherwise with your consent. You may choose not to provide us with certain types of information, but doing so may affect your ability to use some of the Services.

II. How may your information be used?

To Provide and Manage the Products and Services You Request. This includes, for example, processing your subscription, sending you confirmation notices regarding services you have requested, and notifying contest or sweepstakes winners.

To Contact You. We may periodically contact you with information about upcoming events and programs, or other content that might be of interest to you. You may opt out of receiving commercial email messages from us by following the instructions contained in those email messages.

To Better Understand Our Users and Improve Our Services. We may collect information on our users’ demographics, interests, and behavior and analyze that data. We do this to better understand and serve our users, and to improve our products and services.

To Deliver Targeted Advertising. We may use your information, including your location information, to facilitate the delivery of targeted ads, promotions, and offers to you, on behalf of ourselves and advertisers, on and off the Services.

To Protect the Services and the Rights of Users and Others. We may use your personal information as we believe is necessary or appropriate to protect, enforce, or defend the legal rights, privacy, safety, or property of the Services, its employees or agents, or other users and to comply with applicable law.

Otherwise With Your Consent. We may otherwise use your information with your consent or at your direction.

III. How may we share your information?

The following provides information about entities with which we may share information. Our practices vary depending on the type of information.

Affiliates. We may share information within our family of affiliated companies.

Business Partners. We may also share information with business partners to provide you with services that you request. For example, if you choose to enter a contest or sweepstakes that we are hosting with third parties, we may provide your information to those third parties. KPRC is not responsible for the privacy practices of these entities.

Service Providers. We may share information with companies providing services on our behalf, such as advertising service providers, website or database hosting companies, address list hosting companies, e-mail service providers, analytics companies, distribution companies, fulfillment companies, payment processing companies and other similar vendors and services providers.

Other Parties When Required or Permitted by Law, or As Necessary to Protect Our Users and Services. We may use and share your personal information as we believe is necessary or appropriate to protect the legal rights, privacy, safety, or property of the Services, our employees or users, to detect, suppress or prevent fraud, or where otherwise required or permitted by law or legal process, including responding to requests from public authorities.

Other Parties in Connection With a Corporate Transaction. We reserve the right to transfer any information we have about you in the event that we sell or transfer all or a portion of our business or assets to a third party, such as in the event of a merger, acquisition, or in connection with a bankruptcy reorganization.

Otherwise With Your Consent. In addition to the sharing described in this Privacy Policy, we may share information about you with third parties whenever you consent to or direct such sharing.

Aggregated Data. We also may provide aggregated information, and data with personal identifiers removed, to third parties to describe how our customers are using the Services.

Information Posted to Public Forums. The Services may make chat rooms, forums, message boards, news groups and/or other similar features available to users. Please remember that any information that is disclosed in these areas becomes public information and you should exercise caution when deciding to disclose personal information about you or anyone else in such a forum. The Services do not accept any responsibility for ensuring the privacy of any information that you choose to disclose in these areas. Any content or information you provide to these areas of the Services is done at your own risk.

IV. Online Tracking and Advertising

Cookies, Tracking Pixels, and Similar Technologies

We and third parties that provide content, advertising, or functionality or measure and analyze ad performance on our Services may use cookies, web beacons, mobile ad identifiers, and similar technologies to facilitate administration and navigation of the Services, to better understand and improve the Services, to determine and/or improve the advertising shown to you here or elsewhere, and to provide you with a customized online experience.

Cookies. Cookies are small files that are placed on your computer when you visit a website. Cookies may be used to store a unique identification number tied to your computer or device so that you can be recognized as the same user across one or more browsing sessions, and across one or more sites. Most browsers accept cookies automatically, but can be configured not to do so or to notify the user when a cookie is being sent. If you wish to disable cookies, refer to your browser help menu. If you choose to disable cookies, however, some of the functionality of the Services may be impaired.

Tracking Pixels. We also may use “tracking pixels” (aka “clear GIFs,” “pixel tags,” or “beacons”) or similar technologies on the Services and/or in our communications with you to enable us to know whether you have visited a web page or received a message. A beacon is typically a one-pixel, transparent image located on a web page or in an e-mail or other type of message. These electronic images help us measure the effectiveness of our online advertising and/or e-mail or other messaging campaigns by, for example, counting the number of individuals who visit a site or the number of individuals who open or act upon an e-mail or other type of message.

Local Storage and Other Tracking Technologies. We may also use other kinds of technologies, such as Local Shared Objects (also referred to as “Flash cookies”) and HTML5 local storage, in connection with the Services. We also may use unique identifiers associated with your device, such as mobile ad identifiers. These technologies are similar to the cookies discussed above in that they are stored on your device and can be used to store certain information about your activities and preferences. However, these technologies may make use of different parts of your device from standard cookies, and so you might not be able to control them using standard browser tools and settings. The method of disabling HTML5 local store will vary depending on your browser. Information on disabling or deleting information contained in Flash cookies can be found here.

Any or all of the above-described technologies may be used on our behalf by our service providers and such information may be stored, retained and shared with our service providers.

Our properties may feature Nielsen proprietary measurement software, which will allow you to contribute to market research, such as Nielsen TV Ratings. To learn more about the information that Nielsen software may collect and your choices with regard to it, please see the Nielsen Digital Measurement Privacy Policy.

Additional Choices With Respect to Targeted Advertising

As described above, we may allow third parties to compile information or aggregate statistics from our use of tracking pixels, cookies and other tracking technologies to help them assess the effectiveness of online marketing and to enable us and our advertisers to deliver targeted advertising. This enables users to see advertising more likely to be of interest to them, and advertisers to send their messages to people who are most likely to be receptive, improving both the viewer’s experience and the effectiveness of the ads. You can learn more about certain types of targeted advertising by visiting the Digital Advertising Alliance or our Ad Choices page.

In addition to disabling cookies and other tracking technologies as described above, you may opt-out of receiving targeted advertising from participating ad networks, audience segment providers, ad serving vendors, and other service providers by visiting websites operated by the Network Advertising Initiative and Digital Advertising Alliance.

Due to differences between using apps and websites on mobile devices, you may need to take additional steps to disable tracking technologies in mobile apps. Many mobile devices allow you to opt-out of targeted advertising for mobile apps using the settings within the mobile app or your mobile device. For more information, please check your mobile settings. You also may uninstall our apps using the standard uninstall process available on your mobile device or app marketplace.

V. Security

While we will endeavor to protect the security and integrity of any personal information that may be provided via the Services, due to the inherent nature of the Internet as an open global communications vehicle, we cannot guarantee that information will be absolutely safe from intrusion by others. We cannot guarantee the security of our database, nor can we guarantee that the information you supply will not be intercepted while being transmitted to us over the Internet.

VI. Other Important Information

Editing Your Information. If you have an account on the Services, you can access and/or edit certain information you have provided to us by logging in. You may also edit your email notification practices here.

Children’s Privacy. The Services are not directed at children under the age of 13. If we learn that a child under the age of 13 has provided us with personal information, we will delete it in accordance with applicable law.

Do-Not-Track Signals and Similar Mechanisms. Some web browsers may transmit “do-not-track” signals to the websites with which the user communicates. Because there currently is no industry standard concerning what, if anything, websites should do when they receive such signals, the Services currently do not take action in response to these signals. Please see Additional Choices With Respect to Third Party Advertising for additional information about privacy choices that may be available to you with respect to targeted advertising.

International Transfers. If you are located outside of the United States, please note that the information you provide to us will be collected, maintained, processed and transferred in and to the United States and other countries and territories in accordance with applicable law.

Changes to this Privacy Policy. We may modify, alter or otherwise update this Privacy Policy at any time. We encourage you to periodically review this Privacy Policy to stay informed about how we are protecting the personal information we collect.

Contact Us. If you have other questions or concerns about our privacy policies or data use with respect to the Services, please contact us by clicking here.