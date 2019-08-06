With Astros winning, you should know these key dates for postseason play

Getty Images

With the Houston Astros on a roll, it's worth knowing the schedule for postseason play.



Major League Baseball this week announced the 2019 postseason schedule. Here are three key dates:



1. If necessary, tiebreaker games would be Sept. 30.

2. The National and American League Wild Card games will be Oct. 1-2.

3. Game 1 of the World Series is set for Oct. 22.



Here are all of the dates:

WILD CARD

• Tuesday, Oct. 1: NL Wild Card Game, TBS

• Wednesday, Oct. 2: AL Wild Card Game, ESPN

DIVISION SERIES

NLDS on TBS; ALDS on FS1 or MLB Network

A = Involves club with best record; B = Not involving club with best record

• Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'A' Game 1, TBS

• Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'B' Game 1, TBS

• Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'A' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

• Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'B' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

• Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'A' Game 2, TBS

• Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'B' Game 2, TBS

• Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'A' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

• Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'B' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

• Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'A' Game 3, TBS

• Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'B' Game 3, TBS=

• Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'A' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

• Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'B' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

• Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

• Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

• Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

• Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

• Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

• Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

• Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

• Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

NLCS on TBS; ALCS on FS1 or FOX

• Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1, TBS

• Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1, FOX or FS1

• Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2, TBS

• Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2, FOX or FS1

• Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3, TBS

• Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3, FOX or FS1

• Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4, TBS

• Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

• Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

• Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

• Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS

• Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

• Saturday, Oct. 19: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS

• Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

WORLD SERIES

On FOX

Games 1-2, 6-7 at club with better record

• Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1, FOX

• Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2, FOX

• Thursday, Oct. 24: Travel day

• Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3, FOX

• Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4, FOX

• Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary), FOX

• Monday, Oct. 28 Travel day (if necessary)

• Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary), FOX

• Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary), FOX

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.