TSU hires Johnny Jones as new head basketball coach

HOUSTON - The Texas Southern basketball program is ready to name the successor to Mike Davis. Longtime collegiate coach Johnny Jones will be introduced as the new head coach at a Wednesday press conference.

The Tigers enjoyed great success under Mike Davis, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in four of the last five seasons. But Davis left following the season to become the head coach at Detroit Mercy.

The Tigers have found their replacement with Jones, the former North Texas and Louisiana State head coach

Most recently, Jones was the associate head coach at Nevada. Jones has been coaching at the collegiate level since 1984, with head coaching stints at Memphis, North Texas and LSU.

With LSU, Jones amassed a 90-72 record over five seasons with one NCAA tournament appearance.

Prior to that in 11 seasons at North Texas, Jones' teams went 190-146 and made two NCAA tournament appearances.

