No. 3 seed UH to play in Sweet 16 after beating Ohio 74-59

Houston has beaten Ohio State 74-59 in the Midwest Region. And that has ensured that every No. 1, 2 and 3 seed will reach the Sweet 16 for first time in a decade.

Corey Davis Jr. had 21 points for the Cougars, a No. 3 seed.

Every 1-, 2- and 3-seed also reached the Sweet 16 in 2009, which was the first time that had happened since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. That also means that 14 of the top 16 seeds will reach the regional semifinals.

