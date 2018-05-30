Texans star JJ Watt receives honorary degree from Baylor College

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt received an honorary degree Tuesday at the Baylor College of Medicine commencement ceremony.

The college gives its Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree to people who have “provided exceptional support or service, either directly or indirectly, to Baylor College of Medicine or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large,” the school said.

"I had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I ever dreamt I become a doctor one day," Watt said.

In 2010, Watt founded the Justin J. Watt Foundation, which gives after-school opportunities to children. The Foundation also helps Houston and the surrounding communities with flood relief efforts. Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Watt raised more than $37 million.

Watt is currently in his eighth season in the NFL.

In his first five seasons, Watt received the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award three times.

In 2017, he was named the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, and in 2018, he earned the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and was included on the TIME 100 list of most influential people in the world.

The ceremony was held at the Jesse H. Jones Hall for Performing Arts.

The 2018 graduating class included 187 graduates from the School of Medicine and 77 graduates from the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Robert Lefkowitz was the scheduled commencement speaker.

