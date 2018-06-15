Texans sign Benardrick McKinney to lucrative contract extension

HOUSTON - Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney became an almost immediate starter for the team after being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

On Thursday, the Texans announced they've signed McKinney to a contract extension.

Multiple reports indicate the deal is worth $50 million over five seasons, with $21 million guaranteed.

He's started every game for the last two seasons and, over his three seasons, has compiled 282 total tackles (176 solo), 9.0 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

"Bernardrick plays a key role in our defense and has been highly productive but, more importantly, he is a core player who has developed into a team leader within our program," said Texans general manager Brian Gaine. "We are excited to have him as part of our long-term future here at the Texans."

McKinney has also started in all three playoff games since joining the Texans.

Last season, McKinney led the team with 95 total tackles (62 solo). He added three sacks, eight quarterback hits, a single-season career-high 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

McKinney currently ranks 11th in Texans history in total career tackles and is tied for ninth in career tackles for loss.

In 2016, McKinney was the only player in the NFL and the second in Texans history with at least 100 total tackles and 5.0 sacks in a season. Jamie Sharper was the first Texans player to accomplish that feat, doing so in the team's inaugural season in 2002.

