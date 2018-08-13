Texans continue training camp with second practice in Houston

HOUSTON - Another short practice for the Texans Monday at the Houston Methodist Training Center and once again it was open to the fans.

Good to see J.J. Watt going through all the team drills, while Jadeveon Clowney continued with his individual drills.

After practice, players commented on the humidity and how different it is from their practices outside in West Virginia, but some said they like to put the hard work in here in the Houston heat.

The highlight from practice was yet another generous gesture made by the organization. The Texans have donated their old turf from last season to the C.E. King High School football team.

C.E. King lost everything in the Hurricane Harvey floods last year and was in desperate need of new turf for their stadium.

