Texans add running back Carlos Hyde

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans had a need for a veteran running back after starter Lamar Miller went down with a season-ending knee injury in the team’s preseason game against Dallas on August 24.

Reportedly the team traded for veteran running back Carlos Hyde, most recently of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans will be sending 2018 third round pick, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin to the Chiefs. Both players were likely to be released by their respective teams, but instead were traded for one another.

Hyde will be entering his sixth NFL season. He spent his first four seasons in San Francisco, followed by stops in Cleveland and Jacksonville last season. Hyde faced the Texans in the final game of the regular season in 2018, carrying the ball 10 times for 13 yards. His 3.32 yards per carry average in 2018, ranked 46th of 49 players with at least 100 carries.

Several weeks ago, the Texans traded for running back Duke Johnson who spent the first six games.

Rankin was buried on the Texans depth chart after splitting time during his rookie season at tackle and guard. This season nearly all of his work in training camp came at the guard position, but he had been working with the second and third teams throughout most of training camp.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.