Start time for ALCS Game 6 between Astros-Yankees and other things you need to know

HOUSTON - Another day, another game. After a loss Friday night, the Houston Astros will meet the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. Baseball fans, here’s what you need to know going into Game 6:
- Going into Game 6, the Astros lead the best-of-seven set 3-2.
- The first pitch for Game 6 will take place at 7:08 p.m Central Time on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
- Fans can tune in to watch the game on Fox Sports 1.
- The Astros will make it a bullpen game, which likely points to a guy like Jose Urquidy possibly getting the start. Aaron Boone and the Yankees will go the bullpen route, as well.
- If a Game 7 is needed, then it's on to Sunday night, when Gerrit Cole will face off against Luis Severino.
