Rockets unveil 'new' NBA championship trophies

HOUSTON - When Leslie Alexander sold the Houston Rockets to new owner Tilman Fertitta last year, he took the two NBA championship trophies with him, much to the chagrin of fans.

Fertitta stepped up and had two new Larry O'Brien trophies for the Rockets' back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995 handcrafted.

The team revealed the trophies in a ceremony Thursday evening at Tiffany & Co.'s store at the Galleria.

Starting Friday, fans can see the trophies on display at the store during store hours through Sept. 30.

