Rockets to face Utah Jazz in second round of playoffs

By Click2Houston.com Staff
HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets will face the Utah Jazz in the second round of the playoffs.

At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Rockets will play at the Toyota Center against the Jazz who defeated Oklahoma City 96-91 Friday night. Meanwhile, the Rockets are sharpening their own game, beating the Timberwolves 122-104 to close out Round 1, but they know this is no time to slow down.

