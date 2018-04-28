Rockets to face Utah Jazz in second round of playoffs

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets will face the Utah Jazz in the second round of the playoffs.

At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Rockets will play at the Toyota Center against the Jazz who defeated Oklahoma City 96-91 Friday night. Meanwhile, the Rockets are sharpening their own game, beating the Timberwolves 122-104 to close out Round 1, but they know this is no time to slow down.

Games 1 and 2 are set for Sunday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for full schedule and find tickets here: https://t.co/MCIOzM4GpS pic.twitter.com/BJKADo8aAP — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 28, 2018

Here's Jazz HC Quin Snyder on getting ready to play the #Rockets Sunday with the quick turnaround. pic.twitter.com/xBOSOjx4ss — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) April 28, 2018

