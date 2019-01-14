Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury

Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 13, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - It's another big blow for the already short-handed Rockets, as they are apparently losing big man Clint Capela for the forseeable future, according to sources.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the 24-year-old center is dealing with ligament damage in his right thumb, which will keep him out 4-6 weeks.

Wojnarowski tweeted that an MRI showed ligament damage.

Houston has recalled 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein from the G-League to fill in.

The Rockets are still without guards Chris Paul (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (knee) -- meaning three starters are currently on the shelf.

Capela was having an All-Star caliber season prior to injury, averaging 17.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, while shooting better than 63% from the field and a career-best 62.6% from the free throw line.

Houston has lost three of its last five games, but returns to Toyota Center for three straight, starting with the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.