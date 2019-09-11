Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown accused of rape in lawsuit filed by former trainer

Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who just signed with the New England Patriots, is accused of raping his former trainer in May 2018, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Florida.

The lawsuit states, "Brown preyed on Ms. Taylor’s kindness and her religious devotion, casting himself as a person equally dedicated to his religious faith and someone she could trust," the lawsuit reads. "In reality, he used manipulation and false promises to lure her into his world, and once there, he sexually assaulted and raped her."

According to the lawsuit, in 2017, Brown exposed himself to Taylor and kissed her during a training session. The lawsuit also states, weeks later he ejaculated on Taylor's back and bragged about it in text messages. Taylor said those two incidents made her stop working with Brown, according to the lawsuit.

Brown denied all allegations within the lawsuit, according to NBC10 Boston News. Brown's attorney told the NBC affiliate station that Brown and his accuser had "a consensual personal relationship" and that all sexual interactions were consensual.

The Patriots have not released a statement about the allegations.

