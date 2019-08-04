Texans release D'Onta Foreman

D'Onta Foreman #27 of the Houston Texans runs 34 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Foreman was injured on the play and was taken off on a cart.

HOUSTON - As the Houston Texans prepared for their business trip to Green Bay on Sunday morning for a pair of practices preceding their preseason opener on Thursday, the team released running back D’Onta Foreman.

The Texas City native was the team’s third-round draft pick in 2017, but his rookie season was cut short by a ruptured Achilles tendon injury in the team’s 10th game of the season.

Foreman returned to play in just one regular-season game last season, but he was healthy throughout the Texans offseason program and had not missed a practice during training camp.

Following the team’s third practice last Saturday, head coach Bill O’Brien was asked about having Foreman out there healthy again.

“It’s great," O'Brien said. "I have high expectations for him. I think that he’s a talented guy. He’s from this area. I know he wants to do well."

“I just think that he’s got a chance to be a really good football player," O'Brien added. "I think if he’s healthy and consistent and showing up day to day and putting the work in, he’s got the chance to be good. So, I have high expectations for him.”

Throughout camp, O’Brien had also noted that the backup running back spots behind the starter Lamar Miller were wide open.

“We have a lot of wide-open spots on the roster," O'Brien said. "It’s divided into different groups. You have different types of guys. So, you have your first and second guys. You have first- and second-down guys, you have your third-down guys, you have some guys that can do a little bit of everything."

“Special teams is a big factor in it," O'Brien added. "Is the guy willing to cover kicks? Like, Taiwan Jones, Buddy Howell. That's a big deal."

“When you look at a 53-man roster, you have certain guys at certain positions that'll be your starters," O'Brien said. "With the exception of offensive line and defensive line and quarterback, probably, special teams is a major factor in making the roster.”

Foreman rushed for 2,028 yards as a junior at Texas, and left school early to enter the NFL draft.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.