Texans: 3 things we learned

Getty Images

HOUSTON - No. 1: Will Fuller explosion

I’ve been saying almost every week in the fantasy football article that Will Fuller is going to have a big game, and it finally happened.

With Deandre Hopkins double covered for much of the game, Fuller had man-on-man and exploited the Falcons secondary for 14 catches, 217 yards and three touchdowns – all career highs.

Fuller was one yard short of scoring two other plays and was very close to a five-touchdown day. Fuller’s success is extremely important to the Texans offense with Hopkins struggling (by his standards).

No. 2: Offensive line improves

The Texans offensive line went back to the configuration you saw against the Chargers.

From left to right: Tunsil-Scharping-Martin-Fulton-Howard.

That offensive line gave up only two sacks to the Chargers and none to the Falcons. With time to throw Deshaun Watson put up a perfect 158.3 passer rating, throwing as many incompletions (5) as touchdowns. His 400 plus yard day showed that at its peak, the Texans have one of the top offenses – if not the top offense – in the NFL.

We’ll see exactly how well the linemen played when the Pro Football Focus grades come out, but keeping Watson clean for the first time this season after giving up 18 sacks in the first four games is something to celebrate.

No. 3: Running game holds steady

The Texans offense is built around Deshaun Watson, Deandre Hopkins and the passing game, but despite a preseason injury to Lamar Miller, the running game has been effective.

Carlos Hyde ran for 60 yards and plunged in a 1-yard touchdown, while Duke Johnson added 59 yards on just 9 carries and an eight-yard reception. Deshaun Watson scrambled for 47 yards on 4 carries to help the Texans total 166 yards on the ground.

Houston’s first option is to throw, but if the Texans can salt away the game with the run and put themselves in good passing positions early, this offensive explosion could happen again.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.