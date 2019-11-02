How's Deshaun Watson's eye? Here's what he's saying

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field showing his injured eye after the game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019, in Houston.

LONDON - The Houston Texans finished out a win against the Oakland Raiders with a one-eyed quarterback after Deshaun Watson made a spectacular game-winning touchdown pass at the same time as taking a cleat to the face.

Watson's eye has been the story all week, and a trans-Atlantic flight could not have come at a worse time for the health of a handful of Houston Texans.

Watson's eye looks bad, but he said in interviews Wednesday that the eye feels fine. He added "it's going to look worse before it gets better."

Watson has practiced all week, but didn't come to Minute Maid Park for a "Play Ball" call as a precaution.

Watson spoke on his eye again Friday after practice in London.

"I felt fine, I've been feeling like my normal self. It's still red right now, a little swollen. I have my vision and everything, took the vision test and everything was great."

Watson practiced in London fully, plus participated in a fun event with an English television station, discussing Halloween costumes and playing Jenga with teammates.

All signs point to his eye being fine just like he said.

Teammates admire Watson's toughness

Every Texan asked about Watson's eye injury responded by complimenting the QB's toughness.

"Just shows that he's a tough guy," said tight end Darren Fells. "Everybody always asks him how he feels, and he's always going to say fine and today at practice he looked great."

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Whitney Mercilus told him that Watson is his pick for MVP this season.

Watson has thrown for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions this season and is fifth in the NFL in passer rating.

