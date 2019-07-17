These Houston Astros fans are fuming: Best fan reactions to the pitch that hit Jake Marisnick

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Jake Marisnick #6 of the Houston Astros is hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 16, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Victor…

HOUSTON - Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick gracefully faced down an 89 mph pitch to the back Tuesday night in Anaheim, California against the Los Angeles Angels.

Some are applauding the Astros player for his calm reaction to the pitch as he took his base, as well as how he handled his fellow players -- telling them to get back into the dugout after words were exchanged between players.

See the whole incident here:

It was the first game versus Los Angeles since a violent home-plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Lucroy’s nose was broken and he had a concussion from the home plate smashup.

Astros manager AJ Hinch showed his displeasure on and off the field.

Fans, too, have shared their feelings about the incident on social media. Here are some of the posts discussing the Marisnick incident. Please be aware -- some strong language is included in these social media posts.

I hope Noe Ramirez gets suspended for 25 games. First of all... stop throwing at people. It’s a 100 mph flying object. You throw it at a guys head.... ok... maybe 25 isn’t enough #Marisnick — Zachary Blain (@Zachman285) July 17, 2019

All said and done #Marisnick wore it like a champ. #respect — Missael (@jmissael20) July 17, 2019

Not to mention #Marisnick grew up as an Angels fan. He grew up there. Also, Jake apologized more than once about running into Lucroy. #TakeItBack #Astros — D. Sala (@hi_7hills) July 17, 2019

As one that was very vocal about #Marisnick & his incident with Lucroy, I’m not OK with throwing at Marisnick to send a message in this case. But it does demonstrate how teammates are still upset about his slide that could have caused permanent damage. https://t.co/riSljK0imV — The Tenth Man (@man_tenth) July 17, 2019

I am still livid about last nights @astros head shot courtesy of the @Angels. You want to retaliate for an accident that left a player injured, fine, but keep it to the back or thigh and not a fucking fastball to the head. #Astros #jakemarisnick — Katie (@Katie_Bug211) July 17, 2019

IMO, I do not think Jake tried to hit Lucroy, but I do think the Angels needed to hit him there. Ended the feud and things are even no matter what. But throwing at his head is a little extreme. This will be a fun game to watch tomorrow #Marisnick #Lucroy https://t.co/0VI9VUExxU — The Life of Baseball (@LifeofBaseb) July 17, 2019

I was raised to bleed for the Stl. Cards and @PujolsFive . Not anymore. The @Angels are straight trash and are a disgust to baseball. #houstonastros #jakemarisnick #imwithjake — Courtney Merner (@camimerner) July 17, 2019

#jakemarisnick makes me proud to be an #astros fan 🧡 — Samantha Tanay (@samantha_tanay) July 17, 2019

