This is how much it will cost you to see Game 6 of the World Series

HOUSTON - Astros fans hoping to attend the final games of the World Series should prepare to pay big bucks for a ticket.

Prices for Game 6 tickets increased after the Astros beat the Nationals on Sunday. The team now leads 3-2 and could potentially win it all at home.

Before Game 5 on Sunday, prices for Game 6 tickets started around $400 for a seat in the 400s level. Now, the lowest priced ticket cost shy of $700 before taxes and fees for a standing room only.

Here's the price breakdown:

Official MLB Partner Stubhub:

SRO: $680 - $1,800

View Deck: $742 - $5,000

Terrace: $975 - $7,000

Mezzanine: $1,015 - $2,112

Club: $1,326 - $7,500

Bullpen Box: $1,020 - $4,000

Crawford Box: $1,147 - $8,000

Field Box: $2,185 - $7,495

Dugout Box: $1,937 - $10,000

Diamond Club: $12,500 - $15,000

The Astros will take on the Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday evening at Minute Maid Park.

