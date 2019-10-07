How to get the newest Astros fan craze: Space Helmets

HOUSTON - Astros fans know a good thing when they see it.

During the 2017 World Series run, the Kate Upton sweater was THE item to have. Now it appears we have another fashion trend for the 2019 World Series run.

Space helmets — a fitting nod to our Space City history.

You've probably seen fans wearing them at home games this season and more are popping up in the postseason.

Fans with the helmets got a ton of air time during the FS1 broadcasts of games 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

As a die-hard Astros fan who loves to stay on top of the new trends, I decided I needed one.

I know for sure they don't sell them in the team store, so my next step was to scour the Internet.

My online search did not turn up anyone selling "Astros Space Helmets." (If you know of a place that sells them with Astros branding, please let me know!)

I did not give up. Astros fans do not give up.

After examining the helmets I saw on TV, I realized my online search did pull up the exact helmets — but without the Astros branding. I found it in two places: Party City and on Amazon.

Mystery solved? Are fans making their own Astros helmets? I think so!

So I ordered one (of course I did). My Party City package should arrive at my doorstep in a few days. I also ordered Astros stickers to put on it!

If you are one of the genius fans making your own helmet, send me a photo or post the picture in the comments!

