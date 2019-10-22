Going to the World Series? Here's how to get there and where to park downtown

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Astros take on the Washington Nationals Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the World Series and fans traveling to the game should be prepared for traffic detours, road closures and sold-out lots surrounding the stadium.

Fans attending the games Tuesday and Wednesday should plan ahead to avoid a confusing arrival.

Here's a guide on how to get to Minute Maid Park and where to park:

Parking near the Minute Maid Park

The Houston Police Department encourages game attendees to arrive early and be aware of no parking signs surrounding the stadium.

Onsite parking permits are sold out but officials for Minute Maid Park say it is estimated that almost 25,000 parking spaces are available in a walkable distance for ballpark events.

Downtown Houston offers over 50 secure parking lots and garages with rates as low as $5.

downtownhouston.org / Houston Astros An estimated 25,000 parking spots in downtown Houston are expected to be available for fans attending the World Series games at Minute Maid Park.

The five nearest parking locations are located at the following addresses:

- AVENIDA NORTH GARAGE (Daily max: $27)

701 Avenidas de las Americas

- AVENIDA CENTRAL GARAGE AT DISCOVERY GREEN ($20)

1002 Avenidas de las Americas

- 5 HOUSTON CENTER GARAGE ($25)

1401 McKinney St.

- HOUSTON CENTER GARAGE ONE ($18)

811 Caroline St.

- 4 HOUSTON CENTER EAST GARAGE ($20)

1060 Caroline St.

See more locations at Downtown Houston.

Officials for Minute Maid Park suggest fans to park in the area in which they have entered Downtown and to exit in the same direction.

Getting to the game

If you have a ticket to the game, you have a free ride. In an effort to reduce traffic around Minute Maid Park, METRO is encouraging fans to use the light rail to get to the stadium by offering free rides to World Series ticket holders.

Consider parking near the MetroRAIL red line then taking the train to the game. The closest stop is just two blocks north to Minute Maid Park at Convention District Station.

Another popular option is taking a ride share such as Uber and Lyft.

Both are reliable modes of transportation to get to the game but getting back home can be more difficult and costly.

Surge pricing goes into effect when demand is high. This is caused by several people in the same general area requesting rides around the same time, which can be expected before and after the World Series games.

A safe, cost-effective decision would be to park your car in a lot or garage away from the lingering scammers around the stadium and then taking an Uber or Lyft to and from your car if necessary.

A designated ride share drop-off and pick-up point at Minute Maid Park will be located at La Branch and Preston St.

Upon arrival, be aware of street closures.

Fans can expect traffic detours and street closures surrounding Minute Maid Park during the World Series.

KPRC has a ton of Astros content. You can find more coverage of all things Astros here. #TakeItBack

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.