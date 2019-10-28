Astros

Anonymous Astros fan places ads in Washington Post thanking Nationals fans for their kindness

By Briana Edwards - Digital Contributor
A family traveled from Houston to D.C. to cheer on the Astros in Games 3 - 5 of the World Series and left a thank you note to Nationals fans in the form of a newspaper ad

HOUSTON - A family traveled from Houston to Washington, D.C. to cheer on the Astros in the World Series and left a thank you note to Nationals fans.

The note was left in the form of a Washington Post ad and was signed "Anonymous and Appreciative Astros fans."

In the note, the family describes their pleasureful experience in D.C. The Nats nation was welcoming and friendly to the family wearing orange in a sea of red.

 

The Astros now lead the series 3-2, after a sweep out in D.C. Game 6 will take place Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

KPRC has a ton of Astros content. You can find more coverage of all things Astros here. #TakeItBack

 

