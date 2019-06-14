McCullers and Altuve raise money for kids and canines

Lance McCullers and Jose Altuve host Team Up For Kids on June 13, 2019.

HOUSTON - Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and second baseman Jose Altuve joined forces Thursday night.

The two hosted “Team Up for Kids and Ks,” an event that raises money for causes which the players support, including animal rescue efforts, children’s charities and other community initiatives throughout the Greater Houston area.

Last year, this event helped raise significant funds to support both the Lance McCullers Foundation and Jose’s selection of Sunshine Kids.

VIDEO: McCullers and Aluve speak about the importance of charity event

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.