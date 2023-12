The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Luke Edgecomb of St. Thomas High School.

The star wide receiver helped lead his team to the 2023 TAPPS Title Game. He has received 1,200 yards, with 15 touchdowns.

“He competes in everything, just tracks the ball really well, and worked really hard to make this senior year special,” said head coach Rich McGuire.

Congratulations to Luke for becoming Athlete of the Week!