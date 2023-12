The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Pearland Dawson High School’s Charles Anderson.

Anderson, who is a senior, has committed to Texas Tech. His teammates said he is a standout in the offense and defense.

“He’s also the ‘Whatever I need to do, I’ll do it’ type of teammate,” said head coach Mark Barre.

Congratulations to Charles for becoming Athlete of the Week!