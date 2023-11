The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Sophie Corbeil from Stratford High School.

The senior outside hitter for the Spartans volleyball team is 38 and 7 this year. She plans to play collegiate volleyball at Weslayan University in Connecticut.

“I love all my teammates, the culture here is great,” Corbeil said. “It’s amazing, it’s unlike any other program. It’s hard at times but we power through.”

Congratulations to Sophie for becoming Athlete of the Week!