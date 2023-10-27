KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Willis High School’s DJ Lagway

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Willis High School’s D.J. Lagway.

Part of the undefeated Willis High School’s boys football team, the five-star quarterback threw 545 yards and ran for 43 yards in the last game.

“It’s just me and my teammates clicking around,” Lagway said. “Defense has been playing their butts off all along so I feel like it’s all around clicking around.”

“A first-class all-around human being,” said head coach Trent Miller.

Congratulations to D.J. for becoming Athlete of the Week!