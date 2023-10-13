KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week: Lutheran South’s Kirra Musgrove, Taylor Crain

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week is Lutheran South Academy’s Kirra Musgrove and Taylor Crain
The juniors are a dynamic duo on the field of volleyball. With Musgrove committed to Texas A&M and Crain to Baylor, they both know what it takes to be competitive.
“Taylor has been a four-year varsity player and is an emotional leader,” head coach Geoff Stresman said. “Kirra is the girl we look to, she’ll give us the big plays.”
Congratulations to Kirra and Taylor for becoming Athletes of the Week!