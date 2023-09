The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Fulshear High’s Bailey Warren.

The outside hitter for Fulshear Girls’ volleyball team is the “heart and soul” of the team.

“She is secure of who she is, and she’s in charge of our music during practice and warmups,” said Sydney Zimmerman, head coach. “She’s just a fun kid!”

Congratulations to Bailey for becoming Athlete of the Week!