Athlete of the Week - Hitchcock HS's Bryce Dorsey

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Hitchcock High School’s Bryce Dorsey.

The senior leader is a big-time running back who has received multiple D1 offers.

“He’s a playmaker,” said Hitchcock Football head coach Craig Smith. “He had an 85-yard kickoff return earlier last week -- he’s done a great job for us.”

Congratulations to Bryce for becoming Athlete of the Week!