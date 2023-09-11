Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve named AL Player of the Week

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, center, celebrates with the team in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ second base star Jose Altuve is this week’s American League Player of the Week.

This is Altuve’s second time this season he was awarded the AL Player of the Week. He was first awarded on the week of Aug. 7.

Rightfully so.



Congrats Tuve on being named AL Player of the Week 👏 pic.twitter.com/lVs4IRP2b2 — Houston Astros (@astros) September 11, 2023

Altuve batted .357 with an MLB-best six home runs to go with nine runs scored, eight RBI, and a 1.400 OPS.

Last week, the second baseman began with two home runs followed by three more against the Texas Rangers -- becoming the only Major Leaguer since 1900 to do so.

The Houston Astros are set to face the Oakland A’s at Minute Maid Park from Sept. 11-13 followed by two more series at home against the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals.