The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Grand Oaks HS’s volleyball star Caelyn Emmerling.

Emmerling, an outside hitter, takes her anger out of the court by playing volleyball.

“She is nearly unstoppable on the court,” said head coach Morgan Rogers. “She has a fast arm swing. She has grown to be a leader.”

Congratulations to Caelyn for becoming Athlete of the Week!