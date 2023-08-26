The Pride of Needville in photos: KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry follows Needville Little League as they compete in LLWS

KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The boys of Needville Little League are set to play in the U.S. Championship this Saturday.

After 60 years, the boys packed their bags and left their small Fort Bend County town two weeks ago to land in Williamsport in search of a championship.

KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry traveled to Williamsport to follow Needville’s path through the Little League World Series.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Needville Little League’s path to the Little League World Series

He shared several photos, which you can see below:

Bryce Newberry: “The team had a picnic at The Wheel Inn with players from the Panama team. It happened about 25 miles north of Williamsport. This was part of their off day on Friday (Aug. 25)”

Bryce Newberry: “Here’s the team host Willy Weber. They are with the kids from sun up to sun down every day in Williamsport and help coordinate everything they need while here. He put Texas flags on the golf cart that he drives around the Little League complex. Love it!