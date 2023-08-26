84º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local Sports

The Pride of Needville in photos: KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry follows Needville Little League as they compete in LLWS

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Bryce Newberry, Reporter

Tags: Needville Little League, Needville, Fort Bend County, Little League World Series
KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series (KPRC)

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The boys of Needville Little League are set to play in the U.S. Championship this Saturday.

After 60 years, the boys packed their bags and left their small Fort Bend County town two weeks ago to land in Williamsport in search of a championship.

KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry traveled to Williamsport to follow Needville’s path through the Little League World Series.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Needville Little League’s path to the Little League World Series

He shared several photos, which you can see below:

KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series (KPRC)
KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series (KPRC)
KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series (KPRC)
KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series (KPRC)
KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series (KPRC)
KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series (KPRC)
KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series (KPRC)
KPRC 2's Bryce Newberry in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series (KPRC)

Bryce Newberry: “The team had a picnic at The Wheel Inn with players from the Panama team. It happened about 25 miles north of Williamsport. This was part of their off day on Friday (Aug. 25)”

KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry traveled to Williamsport to follow Needville’s path through the Little League World Series. (KPRC)
KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry traveled to Williamsport to follow Needville’s path through the Little League World Series. (KPRC)
KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry traveled to Williamsport to follow Needville’s path through the Little League World Series. (KPRC)
KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry traveled to Williamsport to follow Needville’s path through the Little League World Series. (KPRC)
KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry traveled to Williamsport to follow Needville’s path through the Little League World Series. (KPRC)

Bryce Newberry: “Here’s the team host Willy Weber. They are with the kids from sun up to sun down every day in Williamsport and help coordinate everything they need while here. He put Texas flags on the golf cart that he drives around the Little League complex. Love it!

KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry traveled to Williamsport to follow Needville’s path through the Little League World Series. (KPRC)

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email

Bryce Newberry joined KPRC 2 in July 2022. He loves the thrill of breaking news and digging deep on a story that gets people talking.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram