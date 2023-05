This week's Athlete of the week is Cy Ridge HS's Rylee Hampton.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Cy Ridge High School’s Rylee Hampton.

Hampton is a standout hurdler who will advance to the UIL State Meet this season, running 2 events.

“She is an excellent athlete, self-motivated, she’s a perfect athlete for a coach,” said head coach Miranda Bussey.

Congratulations to Rylee for becoming this week’s Athlete of the Week!